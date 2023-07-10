Entertainment

Saiyami Kher-Abhishek Bachchan's 'Ghoomer' to premiere at IFFM 2023

Saiyami Kher-Abhishek Bachchan's 'Ghoomer' to premiere at IFFM 2023

Written by Aikantik Bag July 10, 2023 | 12:35 pm 1 min read

'Ghoomer' to premiere at IFFM 2023 on August 12

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world showcasing Indian cinema. Reports are rife that R Balki's upcoming directorial Ghoomer is set to premiere at the coveted festival. Reportedly, the film is slated to premiere on the opening night of the festival on August 12. Fans are quite excited about the movie.

Cast and story of the film

Recently, a photograph from the sets went viral. The cast includes Angad Bedi, Saiyami Kher, and Abhishek Bachchan, among others. The film also stars Balki's frequent collaborator Amitabh Bachchan as the narrator of the movie. The sports drama revolves around the life of a paraplegic sportsperson played by Kher. Balki and Abhishek expressed their excitement regarding the IFFM premiere.

More about the film festival

The 14th edition of the coveted film festival is highly anticipated, especially among the Indian diaspora in Australia. There are several screening venues, including the Hammer Hall and the National Gallery of Victoria, among others. The event will be graced by several noted dignitaries from the film fraternity. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi is set to attend the premiere in August, too.

Share this timeline