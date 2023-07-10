Entertainment

Puri Jagannadh's 'Double iSmart' starring Ram Pothineni release date out

Written by Aikantik Bag July 10, 2023 | 12:32 pm 1 min read

'Double iSmart' is set to go on floors

iSmart Shankar is a cult Telugu sci-fi movie starring Ram Pothineni. Ever since its release in 2019, fans were eager for its sequel and now the makers have officially announced the same. The makers took to social media and posted a photograph with the upcoming film Double iSmart's clapperboard. The pan-India film is slated to release on March 8, 2024.

Cast, crew, and other details

Pothineni posted photographs with director Puri Jagannadh and co-producer Charmee Kaur. He teased the audience and revealed that the upcoming film will be all about action, entertainment, and madness. The project is slated to go on floors on Wednesday (July 12). It will be released in five Indian languages—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Fans are looking forward to the sequel.

