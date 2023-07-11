Entertainment

Rajkummar-Shraddha's 'Stree 2' to release in August 2024

Written by Aikantik Bag July 11, 2023 | 02:03 pm 1 min read

Stree is a cult film released in 2018. Fans have always wondered about a sequel. Ever since the reports suggested that director Amar Kaushik is planning one, the excitement has been huge. On Tuesday, the makers took to Twitter and officially announced the production of the film and revealed the release date. The horror comedy is slated for an August 2024 release.

The project is in production stage now

Recent reports suggested Shraddha Kapoor was in Madhya Pradesh's Chanderi for the shoot and now makers have announced the start of production. Stree 2's cast includes Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. In Kaushik's last outing Bhediya, Kapoor reprised her role in the song Thumkeshwari. The dance number received rave reactions.

