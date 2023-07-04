Entertainment

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani trailer out; Karan Johar promises a quintessential fam-jam

Written by Aikantik Bag July 04, 2023 | 12:07 pm 2 min read

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' trailer is out

Rocky and Rani are here with their prem kahaani! Yes, ever since the teaser was released, fans were waiting for the return of Karan Johar and his epic storytelling. The makers have finally released the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer. The clip exudes the flashy persona of the characters and the emotional core looks strong. It releases on July 28.

Alia-Ranveer's chemistry is spot on

The makers released their first romantic ballad Tum Kya Mile, which marked Johar's tribute to Yash Chopra's brand of romance. The song received mixed responses from fans and they wanted the SRK-Kajol era to be back. However, RRKPK's trailer feels like fresh air as it returns to the old Bollywood romance genre after ages. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, somehow, complement each other well.

Cast and crew of the film

The cast includes Shabana Azmi, Churni Ganguly, Dharmendra, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Jaya Bachchan, among others. The story revolves around the clash of two bonafide cultures—Punjabiyat and Bangaliana. The project is bankrolled by Dharma Productions and the story is penned by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. The music is a highlight of a Johar directorial and Pritam helms the music.

