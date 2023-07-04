Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' holding fort like a snail

Written by Aikantik Bag July 04, 2023 | 11:04 am 1 min read

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' box office collection

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is one of those rare films that is holding the fort even in its fifth week. The Vicky Kaushal-led film is ultra-slow like a snail at the box office but there is a certain sense of momentum. This will be interesting to see if the film touches the coveted Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office.

Momentum is quite decent for the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Laxman Utekar directorial earned Rs. 40L (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, the romantic comedy has earned Rs. 85.06 crore. The film has some window until the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The cast includes Sara Ali Khan, Sharib Hashmi, and Rakesh Bedi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films banner.

