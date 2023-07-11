Entertainment

Producer Manickam Narayanan accuses Ajith of financial cheating

Producer Manickam Narayanan accuses Ajith of financial cheating

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 11, 2023 | 01:55 pm 2 min read

Ajith has been accused of taking money for a family trip but not returning it

Tamil superstar Ajith has been accused of taking money from a producer but not returning it, to date. The allegations were put against him by Manickam Narayanan. In a recent interaction, Narayanan reportedly said that Ajith, who is considered to be down-to-earth and humble, isn't anything like that. Here is all you should know about Narayanan's allegations against Ajith.

Why does this story matter?

Ajith is one of the most popular actors in Tamil cinema. Over the years, he has delivered multiple box office hits. His last release, Thunivu, clashed at the ticket window with Vijay's Varisu earlier this year in January. Thunivu went on to make a lifetime box office collection of Rs. 200 crore, largely from the Tamil and Telugu markets.

Narayanan alleged Ajith took money for his parents' Malaysia trip

Narayanan accused Ajith of taking money for a trip. "Ajith borrowed money from me many years back as he wanted to send his parents on a holiday to Malaysia. He told me then that he would do a film for me and we could adjust this amount with his salary," the filmmaker said, adding Ajith neither returned money nor did a film with him.

'What is the need for him to cheat people?'

Narayanan also claimed to be close to Ajith's wife Shalini a few years ago. "He has a very good family and he is earning Rs. 50 crore and more for every film. What is the need for him to cheat people?" He alleged that some other producers such as AM Rathnam faced financial losses due to the actor's films but Ajith never helped them.

Kichcha Sudeep was accused of duping producers, recently, too

Not only Ajith but Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep has also been accused of cheating by a producer recently. MN Kumar, who has produced about 20 films, accused Sudeep of taking remuneration for a film but not actually doing the movie. He told the media that he does not intend to accuse Sudeep but merely wants to seek justice for himself.

Share this timeline