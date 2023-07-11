Entertainment

'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' is on roll; creates Spotify record

Written by Aikantik Bag July 11, 2023 | 01:39 pm 1 min read

Taylor Swift is currently synonymous with "shattering records"! The pop star is on global domination with her recently released album Speak Now (Taylor's Version). Recently, the album surpassed the highest single-day streaming numbers on Spotify in the year 2023. Now, the singer is dominating Spotify's US Top 50 chart as 23 of the slots belong to her songs.

Swift is on a record-breaking spree

The record gets even better as among the 23 slots, 22 are from the newly released re-recorded album. As of Spotify's Global Top 50 chart, the singer is dominating in 17 slots. Swifties have had a perfect weekend playing the album on loop, especially six of them termed as From the Vault are raking in huge numbers. The album is produced by Republic Records.

