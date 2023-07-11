Entertainment

#BoxOfficeBuzz: Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 7' aims $250M opening globally

Written by Aikantik Bag July 11, 2023 | 12:55 pm 1 min read

'Mission: Impossible 7' box office prediction

Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One﻿ is currently in the buzz as it will mark the seventh installment of the much-famed Mission: Impossible franchise. The film has received great early reviews and it is touted to become a global box office explosion. Fans are excited to witness the age-defying superstar Tom Cruise after last year's power-packed Top Gun: Maverick.

Anticipation is huge among fans

Fans are rooting for the return of Cruise's Ethan Hunt avatar. As per Deadline, the film is set to rake in $250M globally. Tentatively, it will open to $90M in the US market on the first weekend, whereas it's likely to rake in $160M across 70 international markets. The Christopher McQuarrie directorial is set to hit the theaters on Wednesday, July 12.

Promotions are on in full swing

