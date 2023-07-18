'Yodha,' 'Merry Christmas': Biggest movie clashes coming up in 2023

Entertainment

'Yodha,' 'Merry Christmas': Biggest movie clashes coming up in 2023

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 18, 2023 | 03:54 pm 2 min read

'Yodha' will be releasing against 'Merry Christmas' on December 15

After a tough ride during the pandemic, the entertainment industry has picked up its pace again with more and more films releasing in theaters. As cine lovers have once again started going to the theaters, filmmakers are all set for entertaining them with big-budget films. We take a look at the five biggest clashes of 2023 that the audience will witness in cinema halls.

'Barbie' v/s 'Oppenheimer'

One of the biggest clashes this year is going to be between Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie versus Cillian Murphy-led Oppenheimer. The two much-awaited films are clashing in the theaters on Friday (July 21). The clash of these two big movies has taken over social media, too, with netizens divided into discussing which movie they want to watch first.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' v/s 'Bro'

The next big clash will be witnessed between Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and the Telugu fantasy comedy-drama Bro. While the former features an ensemble cast comprising Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, the latter is led by Pawan Kalyan. RRKPK marks the directorial return of Karan Johar after a gap of seven long years.

'OMG 2' v/s 'Gadar 2'

Come Independence Day, Bollywood enthusiasts will be spoilt for a choice when Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2 will be released against Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2. Slated for a theatrical release on August 11, the two sequels were earlier to clash with Animal too, which was later pushed to a December release.

'Sam Bahadur' v/s 'Animal'

The biggest clash that Bollywood witnessed in 2022 was between Lal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. While neither of the films worked at the box office, this year's biggest Bollywood clash will be between Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. While the former stars Vicky Kaushal, Animal features Ranbir Kapoor. The films will release in theaters on December 1.

'Yodha' v/s 'Merry Christmas'

Johar has two big releases in 2023. After his directorial venture RRKPK, Johar will gear up for his next film Yodha, backed by his Dharma Productions. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, it'll release on December 15 and will have a direct clash with Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, also releasing on the same date. The latter stars Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Share this timeline