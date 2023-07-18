Salman Khan to quit 'Bigg Boss OTT'? Here's the truth

Entertainment

Salman Khan to quit 'Bigg Boss OTT'? Here's the truth

Written by Aikantik Bag July 18, 2023 | 03:40 pm 1 min read

Speculations are on if Salman Khan is quitting 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched reality shows in India and the second season of Bigg Boss OTT is in the news ever since its announcement. Superstar Salman Khan hosts the show and since the sequence of him smoking on the set got leaked, fans are speculating if Khan will continue hosting. Khan is associated with Bigg Boss for a long time.

Khan to star in the next 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

Khan's smoking visual did not go well with netizens. A source close to the development revealed that all is well between the makers and Khan and he is very much into hosting the season. The source revealed that the actor will be seen in the next episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. The Season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT streams on JioCinema at 9:00pm.

Khan smoking during 'Bigg Boss OTT' shoot

Share this timeline