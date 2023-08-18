Lollapalooza India is back! 2024 festival details are out

Written by Aikantik Bag August 18, 2023 | 06:15 pm 1 min read

Make some noise for Lollapalooza!

Mark your calendars for a musical extravaganza like no other! Lollapalooza, the renowned global music festival, is making a triumphant return to Mumbai on January 27 and 28, 2024. The Mahalaxmi Race Course will dazzle with an amazing mix of Electronic Dance Music (EDM), techno, traditional, and indie tunes, so get ready to groove and secure your tickets on Book My Show.

The anticipation is quite high

This multi-genre fiesta promises an electrifying blend of technopop, hip-hop, indie, EDM, rock, indie, and fresh Indian beats. While the artist lineup for Lollapalooza 2024 remains a closely guarded secret, anticipation is building to see which performers will set the stage ablaze this time around.

Rewind: Star-studded lineup of 2023

The previous Lollapalooza India edition witnessed a spectacular confluence of cultures. The lineup included K-pop sensation Jackson Wang, rock titans Imagine Dragons, and Indo-Canadian popstar AP Dhillon, among others. With such an impressive track record, there's no doubt that Lollapalooza India 2024 will deliver another unforgettable experience for music lovers.

