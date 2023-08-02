aespa's 'Spicy' surpasses 100M views on YouTube

August 02, 2023

K-pop as a genre is becoming bigger day by day! The girl group aespa has reached a new milestone with their music video Spicy. The video surpassed the 100M mark on YouTube, making it their sixth MV to do so. The group achieved this feat in less than 25 days. The video debuted on May 8. Fans are quite happy with this new milestone.

Other songs to achieve the feat

The girl group took to Twitter and thanked their fans. They tweeted, "aespa Spicy hits 100M views! Thank you so much for your love and support." Earlier, the band's five other videos achieved this feat. The videos include Savage, Black Mamba, Next Level, Girls, and Dreams Come True. Kudos! Wishing the phenomenal aespa more such milestones in the future!

