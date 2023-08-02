Nitin Desai (57) dies: National Award-winning works of art director

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 02, 2023 | 01:10 pm 2 min read

Other than being a National Award-winning art director, Nitin Desai was also a production designer, producer, and a director

Nitin Chandrakant Desai was a popular name in the film and television world. The four-time National Film Award-winning art director, known for creating magnificent sets for films and TV shows, reportedly died due to suicide at his Karjat studio at the age of 57. As the industry mourns his sudden passing, we take a look at the films that brought him a National Award.

'Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar'

Desai worked as an art director on the sets of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Featuring Mammootty in the titular role of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the film was a directorial work of filmmaker Jabbar Patel. It was a bilingual Hindi-English film. Released in 1999, the movie, made on the life of the "Father of the Indian Constitution," brought Desai his first-ever National Award.

'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'

After bagging his first National Award, Desai won his second award the very next year, in 2000, for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Starring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn in the lead, the film was directed by esteemed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Apart from the National Award, Desai also won a Screen Award for the film.

'Lagaan'

Ashutosh Gowariker's 2001 Oscar-nominated film Lagaan is also a work of Desai. Apart from working as the art director, Desai worked as a production designer on the film as well. Starring Aamir Khan in the lead and opposite Gracy Singh, Lagaan was a blockbuster hit. It brought the third National Film Award for Desai as an art director.

'Devdas'

Across his illustrious career, Desai worked with maverick director Bhansali on multiple projects including Khamoshi: The Musical and Devdas. Though Desai won his fourth National Award for Devdas, Khamoshi: The Musical brought him a Filmfare and a Screen Award. Devdas, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit, is considered to be one of the best works of Bhansali.

