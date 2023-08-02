Nitin Desai, esteemed art director, dies by suicide in Karjat

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 02, 2023 | 11:39 am 2 min read

Art director Nitin Desai tragically died by suicide

Renowned art director Nitin Desai tragically died on Wednesday morning due to suicide, reportedly, at his studio in Karjat. He was 58. According to reports, the brilliant art director, known for his exceptional talent, allegedly died due to hanging. The Khalapur Police are currently investigating the matter and further details about his untimely demise are awaited. May he rest in peace.

Desai's associate found him hanging: Report

Per reports, on Wednesday morning, when Desai didn't respond to the house help, his associates grew concerned and decided to check on him. After finding the studio's door locked, they broke it open and discovered him hanging. Without delay, they informed the police about the incident. In his illustrious 20-year career, Desai has worked with filmmakers like Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Fans, art community mourned the untimely demise of Desai

Desai was under significant financial stress, stated Maharashtra MLA Baldi

Maharashtra MLA Mahesh Baldi confirmed the demise of the Lagaan art director to ANI. According to Baldi, Desai was under "significant financial stress," and this could be an apparent reason for the suicide, he said. Raigad SP told ANI, "When police reached the studio, we saw his body hanging. We are investigating the case further for ascertaining all the aspects in this case."

Celebrities, fans remembered the brilliance of Desai on social media

The news of Desai's passing has sent shockwaves across the film community in India with many expressing their grief on his untimely demise. Taking to Twitter, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, "Cannot accept the heartbreaking news! He was simply a genius...A visionary artist with grace who understood not just his craft but people. He was a positive soul who spread only love to all."

Actor Riteish Deshmukh condoled the demise of Desai

The illustrious career and life of Desai

The National Award-winning art director embarked on his Bollywood journey as the fourth assistant director on the sets of the TV show, Tamas. Through his dedication, he swiftly climbed the ladder of success, eventually working on acclaimed films like Slumdog Millionaire and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai. In 2005, Desai established his own studio, ND Studios—located on the outskirts of Mumbai in Karjat.

