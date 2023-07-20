'KPOP': Travis Scott-The Weeknd-Bad Bunny announce collaboration; release date inside

Entertainment

'KPOP': Travis Scott-The Weeknd-Bad Bunny announce collaboration; release date inside

Written by Aikantik Bag July 20, 2023 | 10:24 am 1 min read

'KPOP' will release today

Travis Scott stans, it's time to assemble! Yes, the American rapper broke the internet by teasing his upcoming collaboration titled KPOP. Now, the interesting part is that this project also has The Weeknd and Bad Bunny. The new track is set to release on Thursday and fans are already going gaga. It seems like another chartbuster is underway!

The anticipation is quite high

Fans are speculating about this track and how it's connected to the global genre, K-pop. The poster featuring a red lollipop is intriguing. Interestingly, reports had speculated a collaboration between Scott and Bad Bunny. Recently, Bad Bunny confirmed it in an interview and said, "We worked on that a while back—and I think Travis has been working on his project for a minute."

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by travisscott on July 20, 2023 at 9:37 am IST

Share this timeline