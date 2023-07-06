Entertainment

Drake recalls being 'high' before 'Degrassi' audition

Written by Aikantik Bag July 06, 2023 | 11:06 am 1 min read

Drake recalls his 'Degrassi' audition

Drake is one of the most followed rappers in the world. With each passing day, his stardom just keeps growing by folds. Ever wondered where this person started? Ardent fans know well that he was known as Jimmy Brooks in Degrassi: The Next Generation. In a recently posted audio clip, he recalled his audition when he was aged 15.

'Maybe I'm still high, maybe I'm in some coma'

Drake posted it as a part of It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage. In the clip, he said, "I had an audition for a TV show. I out of...a desire to be accepted...got high with these kids right before my audition." "Maybe I'm still high, maybe I'm in some coma. And this is just, like, me playing out my ideal life."

