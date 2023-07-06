Entertainment

Ketan Mehta calls Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika' 'jingoistic,' 'pathetic'

Ketan Mehta calls Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika' 'jingoistic,' 'pathetic'

Written by Isha Sharma July 06, 2023 | 10:58 am 2 min read

Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika' was originally, allegedly, filmmaker Ketan Mehta's idea

Filmmaker Ketan Mehta was keen on making a film on Queen Lakshmibai of Jhansi several years ago, with Kangana Ranaut in the lead. However, things didn't fall into place and Ranaut walked out of the project, eventually starring in and co-directing Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Now, about six years after his project was shelved, Mehta has explained the differences between both versions.

Why does this story matter?

Mehta is known for directing films like Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Oh Darling Yeh Hai India!, and Mangal Pandey. He had announced his ambitious project with Ranaut in 2016, but the project could unfortunately never fructify. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, too, wasn't untouched by controversies, with strong differences arising between the director Krish and Ranaut, eventually leading Ranaut to co-direct it.

Mehta explained the difference between the two dramas

Mehta told Bollywood Hungama, "The entire script was changed. My project was an international co-production. It was about British Generals' obsession with capturing the Rani of Jhansi. It was more balanced." "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi (2019) became jingoistic and nationalistic. A lot of work had gone into it (Mehta's film's research). What finally was made was pathetic, to say the least."

Mehta had accused the 'Simran' actor of 'breach of trust'

Mehta had also come down heavily on Ranaut's "breach of trust," alleging that, "she had confirmed her commitment to this project." "What she has done is unacceptable. She has stolen my project that I worked on for over a decade," Mehta had said in May 2017. Apart from Ranaut, Manikarnika also starred Ankita Lokhande, Suresh Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni﻿, and Danny Denzongpa.

This year, Ranaut will be seen in 'Tejas' and 'Emergency'

This year, Ranaut will have her first theatrical outing in the form of her aerial action thriller film Tejas, helmed by Sarvesh Mewara. It will premiere on October 20. Additionally, Emergency, which she has both directed and played the lead role in, is heading toward a release on November 24. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, and Mahima Chaudhary.

Share this timeline