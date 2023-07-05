Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut shares new 'Tejas' stills, reveals release date

Kangana Ranaut shares new 'Tejas' stills, reveals release date

Written by Aikantik Bag July 05, 2023 | 11:13 am 1 min read

'Tejas' release date is out

Kangana Ranaut is an adept actor who is in the news for her fiery opinions and war of words on Twitter. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her next film Tejas. Now, she took to Instagram to share two stills from the upcoming actioner and revealed the release date. The action thriller is set to release on October 20, 2023.

Clash of Titans at the box office

It is touted to be India's first aerial action thriller set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force. Ranaut is seen donning the Air Force uniform. The film is helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and also stars Varun Mitra and Anshul Chauhan, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala. It will clash with some biggies like Leo and Ganapath- Part 1.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by kanganaranaut on July 5, 2023 at 11:09 am IST

Share this timeline