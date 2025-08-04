Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice' to open Busan Film Festival

The 30th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) has announced that acclaimed Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook's latest film, No Other Choice, will be the opening feature. This marks a significant return for the acclaimed director, who last graced screens with Decision to Leave in 2022. The film stars Lee Byung-hun (of Squid Game fame) as Man-su, a man whose life spirals out of control after suddenly losing his job. The Busan Film Festival will run from September 17 to 26.

Film plot Plot, cast of 'No Other Choice' In No Other Choice, Man-su is forced into a desperate fight to safeguard his wife Miri (Son Yejin), their two children, and their home. The film depicts his journey as he fights for survival. This marks the first time Lee and Son are sharing screen space as a married couple. The film also stars Park Hee-soon, Lee Sung-min, Yeom Hye-ran, and Cha Seung-won.

Premiere details Asian premiere of the film The film, described by Park as a "long-awaited passion project," will have its Asian premiere at the festival after making its world debut at the Venice Film Festival, which starts on August 27. Lee will also host this year's opening ceremony. "I am deeply moved and excited to experience the premiere of Park Chan-wook's desired project alongside diverse audiences on the festival's opening day," said Jung Hanseok, director of BIFF.