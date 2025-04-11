Raghav Juyal's brother Yashasvi's documentary premiers at global film festival
What's the story
Filmmaker Yashasvi Juyal presented his short documentary, Rains Don't Make Us Happy Anymore, at the 56th Visions du Reel International Film Festival in Nyon, Switzerland.
The film, which examines the submerged myths of a Himalayan village owing to a hydroelectric dam, premiered on Thursday, April 10.
The 27-minute documentary is Juyal's own writing, directing, and editing venture, produced by Sharad Mehra.
Juyal is actor-dancer Raghav Juyal's brother.
Past success
Juyal's previous work: 'The Last Rhododendron' garnered accolades
Notably, Juyal's first short film, The Last Rhododendron, premiered at the 2022 Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) and the same year, won the Gender Sensitivity Award at the Dharamshala International Film Festival.
Ahead of his new film's premiere, an excited Juyal had told ETimes, "We are deeply honored and thrilled to have the world premiere of our film Rains Don't Make Us Happy Anymore at the prestigious Visions du Reel International Film Festival."
Documentary focus
Juyal's documentary sheds light on hydroelectric projects
Juyal's documentary, Rains Don't Make Us Happy Anymore, is a tribal boy's letter to a lost love, uncovering the submerged myths of their village, drowned beneath a hydroelectric dam.
The film highlights the deep consequences of hydroelectric projects and dams on land and its people.
Juyal stressed, "This film, in its own language, sheds light on the pressing issue of displacement caused by the development of hydroelectric projects and dams in the Himalayas."
Producer's statement
Producer Mehra expressed enthusiasm for the festival selection
Separately, producer Mehra was also very excited about the film's selection for the prestigious festival.
He said, "We are absolutely thrilled that our film has been chosen for this prestigious festival. It's an incredible platform to share our labor of love and passion with a wider audience, and we can't wait for the world to experience it."
The festival will run from April 4 to April 13.