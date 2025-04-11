What's the story

Filmmaker Yashasvi Juyal presented his short documentary, Rains Don't Make Us Happy Anymore, at the 56th Visions du Reel International Film Festival in Nyon, Switzerland.

The film, which examines the submerged myths of a Himalayan village owing to a hydroelectric dam, premiered on Thursday, April 10.

The 27-minute documentary is Juyal's own writing, directing, and editing venture, produced by Sharad Mehra.

Juyal is actor-dancer Raghav Juyal's brother.