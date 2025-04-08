Tiffany Trump reveals baby's gender at her blue-themed shower
President Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, recently celebrated her baby shower and revealed the gender of her unborn child.
The 31-year-old socialite was seen wearing a flowing baby-blue gown for the occasion.
A post on her Instagram Stories read "1 month," indicating that she is due soon.
The choice of color for the dress hinted at expecting a boy.
When the President revealed his daughter's pregnancy
The US President revealed her first pregnancy at a Detroit Economic Club event in October 2024.
He hailed his daughter as a "very exceptional young woman" and the news that "she's gonna have a baby. So that's nice."
Trump's daughter Tiffany and business executive Michael Boulos, who got married in 2022, are set to welcome their first child together this month.
Tiffany's journey from socialite to motherhood
Reports claim that her pregnancy has inspired her to welcome domestic life with Boulos.
"She is following her older sister's footsteps and going from party girl out on the town to marrying a billionaire, and will now also be settling down and raising a family," a source told Page Six.
She hasn't shared much about her pregnancy, though in January, she was spotted dancing and cheering on her father while wearing a silver waist gown at the inaugural ball.