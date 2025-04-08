South Korea sets date for snap election after president's ouster
What's the story
South Korea will hold a snap presidential election on June 3, after the impeachment and removal of President Yoon Suk Yeol, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announced.
The PM, who is the acting president, said June 3 would be a temporary public holiday to allow for voting for the country's 21st presidential election.
Political turmoil
Yoon's martial law declaration triggers political crisis
South Korea's political scene has been shaken for several months over Yoon's sudden declaration of martial law.
The decision saw him being impeached by parliament, and even Prime Minister Han was impeached.
His impeachment was later overturned by the Constitutional Court, allowing Prime Minister Han to remain as acting president until the election.
Legal requirements
Election law mandates new presidential election within 60 days
Last week, the country's constitutional court unanimously upheld the parliament's decision to impeach him over his controversial declaration of martial law in December.
All eight judges voted to take Yoon off his presidential powers after weeks of debate.
In the court ruling, acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae said Yoon had violated his duty as president by taking actions beyond those granted to him under the constitution and that his actions constituted a serious challenge to democracy.
Election candidates
Lee Jae-myung emerges as frontrunner for presidency
Lee Jae-myung of the opposition Democratic Party, Yoon's rival in the 2022 presidential election, is currently ahead in polls. But he is also dealing with his own legal issues, including trials for claims like election law violations and bribery.
The conservative People Power party, on the other hand, has an open field of candidates led by Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo, who declared his intention to contest on Tuesday.