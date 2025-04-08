Iran, Iraq, Saudi executed 1,380 people last year—highest in decade
What's the story
According to Amnesty International's latest annual report on death sentences, Iran, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia are responsible for most of the 1,518 executions globally in 2024.
This is the highest number of executions in almost a decade.
The numbers are a staggering 32% higher than the previous year's (2023) numbers, indicating an increase in executions compared to the previous year.
Exclusions
Amnesty's report excludes unverified executions
Amnesty International's report doesn't include thousands of suspected executions in China, North Korea, Vietnam as well as Palestine and Syria, due to the ongoing crises.
Condemning the death penalty as an "abhorrent crime with no place in today's world," said Agnes Callamard, Secretary-General, Amnesty International.
"While secrecy continued to shroud scrutiny in some countries that we believe are responsible for thousands of executions, it's evident that states that retain the death penalty are an isolated minority," he said.
Consistency
Number of countries executing citizens remains unchanged
Iran alone accounted for 64% of all known executions, with at least 972 persons executed, an increase of more than 100 over the previous year.
Saudi Arabia, which employs beheading, doubled its yearly total from 172 to at least 345, while Iraq nearly quadrupled its executions from at least 16 to at least 63, according to Amnesty.
Punishment
Some states 'weaponizing' the death penalty
The rights group also said that some states are "weaponizing" the death penalty against protestors and ethnic groups.
It said Iran "persisted" in using death sentences to punish participants in the 2022 "Women, Life, Freedom" protests, including someone with a mental handicap.
Amnesty said Saudi Arabia also continued to employ the death sentence to stifle political opposition and punish members of its Shiite minority.