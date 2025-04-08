What's the story

United States Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. endorsed two controversial "healers" hours after attending the funeral of an eight-year-old girl who died in a measles outbreak in Texas.

The outbreak has hit 22 states across America.

In a long post on X, Kennedy praised the efforts of Dr. Richard Bartlett and Dr. Ben Edwards. He said they have treated and healed about 300 children with measles using aerosolized budesonide and clarithromycin.