RFK Jr. endorses 'bogus' measles treatment after burying disease victim
United States Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. endorsed two controversial "healers" hours after attending the funeral of an eight-year-old girl who died in a measles outbreak in Texas.
The outbreak has hit 22 states across America.
In a long post on X, Kennedy praised the efforts of Dr. Richard Bartlett and Dr. Ben Edwards. He said they have treated and healed about 300 children with measles using aerosolized budesonide and clarithromycin.
Unconventional treatments
Kennedy endorses controversial healers
None of these treatments are accepted by mainstream medicine as effective for measles.
Edwards is a well-known anti-vaccine advocate who runs a wellness clinic that offers vitamin C supplements and cod liver oil.
Bartlett has also been disciplined for unconventional treatment methods in the past. The Texas Medical Board concluded that Bartlett had misdiagnosed his patients and neglected their care, even though none of them had measles at the time.
In 2005, he received the all-clear to resume practicing.
Measles outbreak
Hildebrand's death highlights outbreak severity
The unvaccinated eight-year-old girl, Daisy Hildebrand, with no underlying health condition, had tested positive for measles and was admitted to the hospital.
She died last Thursday of what her doctors called "measles pulmonary failure."
Her death was the second child fatality in Texas since the outbreak started in January. The first was six-year-old Kayley Fehr, also unvaccinated, who died in February.
Vaccine stance
Kennedy's mixed messages on vaccinations
Kennedy has been a vocal opposer of vaccines, earlier calling them "personal choice" and downplaying the current outbreak of measles. He claimed vitamin A and cod liver oil could be effective treatments for measles.
However, in a mixed message following Hildebrand's funeral, he urged residents to get vaccinated against measles, saying the most effective way to prevent its spread is through the MMR vaccine.
Kennedy's endorsement of the MMR vaccine has triggered backlash from a section of the anti-vaccine community.
Twitter Post
I came to Gaines County, Texas, today to comfort the Hildebrand family after the loss of their 8-year-old daughter Daisy. I got to know the family of 6-year-old Kayley Fehr after she passed away in February. I also developed bonds with and deep affection for other members of…— Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) April 6, 2025
Controversial endorsement
Kennedy's comments spark backlash
Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, a Texas-based physician who has opposed COVID vaccines, criticized his statement, saying, "I'm sorry, but we voted for challenging the medical establishment, not parroting it."
Del Bigtree, another prominent anti-vaccine activist who supported Kennedy's presidential run, similarly questioned his endorsement and suggested Kennedy's post might have been "cut off."