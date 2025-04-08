What's the story

Apoorva Mukhija (popularly known as The Rebel Kid) has finally returned to social media after India's Got Latent controversy.

She took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a powerful message: "Don't take away the story from the storyteller."

Mukhija also shared screenshots of abusive comments and threats she received after the controversy, including rape and acid attack threats.

"And that's not even 1%," she added, revealing the shared content was only a fraction of what she had encountered.