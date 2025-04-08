Apoorva Mukhija returns to Instagram, hits back at trolls
What's the story
Apoorva Mukhija (popularly known as The Rebel Kid) has finally returned to social media after India's Got Latent controversy.
She took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a powerful message: "Don't take away the story from the storyteller."
Mukhija also shared screenshots of abusive comments and threats she received after the controversy, including rape and acid attack threats.
"And that's not even 1%," she added, revealing the shared content was only a fraction of what she had encountered.
Legal issues
Mukhija faces legal troubles over comments on 'India's Got Latent'
Mukhija is mired in a legal mess for comments made by fellow panelist-YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) on India's Got Latent.
The podcaster asked a controversial question to a contestant: "Would you watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join once to stop it forever?"
The shocking nature of the question sparked public outrage and legal action against all present at the show.
Show removal
Samay deleted all episodes of 'India's Got Latent' from YouTube
After the incident, multiple police complaints were lodged against Allahbadia, IGL creator Samay Raina, and Mukhija for promoting obscene and sexually explicit content on the show, citing several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Amid the controversy, Raina deleted all episodes of India's Got Latent from YouTube and postponed his India tour.
Mukhija, too, had gone to the National Commission for Women office to submit her written apology.
New opportunity
Meanwhile, Mukhija approached for a new reality show
Despite the persistent legal troubles from India's Got Latent controversy, Mukhija has been approached for a new reality show.
She is currently in preliminary talks with the makers of the show, according to IWMBuzz, and may sign a contract if everything goes according to plan.
This comes after her Instagram account was cleared of all posts, despite having an impressive 3 million followers.