Shiv Sena leader asks BookMyShow to drop Kunal Kamra's shows
What's the story
Rahool N Kanal, the General Secretary of Shiv Sena Yuva Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), has written to online ticketing platform BookMyShow, asking them not to sell tickets for shows of comedian Kunal Kamra.
In his letter to the platform, Kanal asked BookMyShow to refrain from "publishing or promoting Kamra's shows."
He cautioned that "continuing to facilitate ticket sales for his events could be perceived as an endorsement of his divisive rhetoric, which may have serious repercussions."
Twitter Post
Read the letter
Shiv Sena Yuva Sena General Secretary Rahool Kanal has written to BookMyShow and has requested them to not provide ticketing platform to Kunal Kamra for his further shows. pic.twitter.com/SquOrIqqHK— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2025
Potential impact
Kanal alleged Kamra operates as part of larger agenda
The letter also mentioned that Kamra has continuously targeted top political leaders, including the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers, as part of a larger agenda.
It further stated that his scripted and provocative remarks not only crossed ethical limits but also risked public disorder, urging BookMyShow to stop supporting such performances.
This appeal comes amid the continued controversies of Kamra's performances and statements.
Legal proceedings
Kamra's alleged controversial statements and police action
The appeal to BookMyShow comes after a Shiv Sena representative filed a written complaint to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police.
The complaint requests an investigation into funds Kamra allegedly received from different nations through his videos.
Earlier, a third notice was sent to Kamra by Mumbai Police asking him to appear for clarification over his remarks.
As per reports, the stand-up artist has now been called to record his statement on Saturday.