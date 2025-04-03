What's the story

Rahool N Kanal, the General Secretary of Shiv Sena Yuva Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), has written to online ticketing platform BookMyShow, asking them not to sell tickets for shows of comedian Kunal Kamra.

In his letter to the platform, Kanal asked BookMyShow to refrain from "publishing or promoting Kamra's shows."

He cautioned that "continuing to facilitate ticket sales for his events could be perceived as an endorsement of his divisive rhetoric, which may have serious repercussions."