Saif stabbing: Police collect actor's blood samples, clothes
What's the story
As part of their ongoing investigation into the recent knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, the Mumbai Police have collected blood samples and clothing from the actor.
The incident took place on January 16 when an intruder, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, allegedly broke into Khan's home.
The police have also seized the clothes worn by Shehzad during the alleged crime, which reportedly bear bloodstains.
Forensic investigation
Forensic analysis underway to verify bloodstains
The seized items, including the 54-year-old actor's blood samples and clothes, as well as Shehzad's clothes, have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).
The aim is to establish if the blood found on Shehzad's clothing matches Khan's.
This forensic analysis is a crucial part of the investigation process.
Incident recap
Khan's statement and Shehzad's arrest details
On Friday, Khan gave his statement to Mumbai Police.
He reportedly made some shocking revelations, describing waking up to screams from his youngest son Jeh's room and confronting the intruder.
He was allegedly stabbed multiple times before Shehzad fled.
The police finally arrested Shehzad on January 19 in Thane near Mumbai after fingerprints found at Khan's Bandra residence matched those of the accused.
Dispute
Meanwhile, Shehzad's father disputed son's involvement
Meanwhile, Shehzad's father Md Ruhul Amin Fakir has disputed his son's involvement in the crime.
He told IANS that the person captured on CCTV footage from Khan's home doesn't resemble his son.
"We may be poor, but we are not criminals," Ruhul told ToI.
Reactions
Attack on Khan sparked political and industry reactions
The knife attack on Khan has drawn reactions from both politicians and the Bollywood fraternity.
While his film industry colleagues wished him a speedy recovery, Opposition leaders jumped at the opportunity to take jabs at the Mahayuti government.
Maharashtra Ports and Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane even questioned the authenticity of the attack, implying it could have been staged.
Security upgrade
Security measures enhanced at Khan's residence post-attack
In the wake of the incident, Mumbai Police have stepped up security at Khan's Bandra home.
Two constables have been deployed in shifts outside his residence and additional CCTV cameras and window grills have been installed.
The actor was discharged from Lilavati Hospital after undergoing surgery for serious injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine.