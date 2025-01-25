What's the story

As part of their ongoing investigation into the recent knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, the Mumbai Police have collected blood samples and clothing from the actor.

The incident took place on January 16 when an intruder, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, allegedly broke into Khan's home.

The police have also seized the clothes worn by Shehzad during the alleged crime, which reportedly bear bloodstains.