Ranbir Kapoor might face top South star in 'Dhoom 4'
What's the story
The makers of Dhoom 4, starring Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, are reportedly on the lookout for a popular South Indian actor to play the main antagonist.
This would be a first for the Dhoom franchise, reported India Today, which has previously cast John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, and Aamir Khan as villains.
The production team is also finalizing two female leads for the film.
Production schedule
'Dhoom 4' to begin filming in April 2026
Kapoor will start shooting for Dhoom 4 in April 2026, after he wraps up his ongoing projects.
He will finish Love & War and Ramayana before diving into this new franchise.
The report also revealed that Kapoor will have to get a different look for Dhoom 4, adding another layer of anticipation for fans who are eagerly waiting for the film's release.
Future roles
More about Kapoor's upcoming projects: 'Love & War' and 'Ramayana'
In March 2026, Kapoor will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.
He will then play Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's epic Ramayana, with Part 1 releasing on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027.
He is also gearing up for Animal Park, which is likely to release between 2028 and 2029.