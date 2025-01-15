What's the story

The makers of Dhoom 4, starring Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, are reportedly on the lookout for a popular South Indian actor to play the main antagonist.

This would be a first for the Dhoom franchise, reported India Today, which has previously cast John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, and Aamir Khan as villains.

The production team is also finalizing two female leads for the film.