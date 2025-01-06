'Sikandar'—Salman gears up for final schedule ahead of Eid release
What's the story
The last leg of shooting for Salman Khan's much-anticipated film Sikandar will begin on January 10 in Mumbai, reported Mid-Day.
Both Khan and co-star Rashmika Mandanna are likely to return on set for this final schedule.
The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and is slated to release on Eid.
Production progress
Director Murugadoss multitasking for 'Sikandar's timely release
To make sure Sikandar releases on time, director AR Murugadoss is said to be juggling post-production tasks and filming new scenes at the same time.
This way, he aims to speed up the process without compromising the quality.
The teaser was released last month on Khan's birthday and has since increased the buzz around the film.
Musical debut
'Sikandar' marks Santhosh Narayanan's Bollywood debut
Sikandar also marks the Bollywood debut of renowned Tamil musician Santhosh Narayanan as a score composer.
An insider revealed to Mid-Day, "The audience will also be surprised by the background score that will strike an emotional chord. The music album by Pritam is vibrant and celebratory."
The film also stars popular actors Sathyaraj and Kajal Aggarwal and is expected to do well at the box office.