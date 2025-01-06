Golden Globes 2025: 'Emilia Pérez,' 'The Brutalist,' 'Shogun' win big
The 82nd Golden Globe Awards, which took place on Sunday (Monday morning IST), celebrated the best in film and television from the past year.
The ceremony was packed with memorable moments as several Hollywood stars came together to honor the best performances and productions.
Emilia Pérez and Shogun won four awards each.
Here are the major winners from this star-studded event.
Film triumphs
'Emilia Pérez' and 'The Brutalist' dominated film categories
In the film categories, Emilia Pérez bagged Best Film in the Musical or Comedy category, while The Brutalist bagged the award for Best Film in the Drama category.
Adrien Brody's performance in The Brutalist earned him the award for Best Male Actor in a Drama Film.
Meanwhile, Fernanda Torres was awarded the Best Female Actor in a Drama Film for I'm Still Here.
Television victories
'Shogun' and 'Hacks' led TV series awards
On the television front, Shogun won Best Drama Series while Hacks took home the award for Best Comedy or Musical Series.
Anna Sawai from Shogun was honored as the Best Female Actor in a Drama Series.
In the comedy or musical category, Jean Smart from Hacks was recognized as the Best Female Actor.
Jeremy Allen White won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series (Musical/Comedy) for The Bear while Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun) won in the Drama category.
Special awards
'Baby Reindeer' and 'Wicked' won special categories
Baby Reindeer was named Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Film. The award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement went to Ariana Grande's Wicked.
In the music-related film awards, Emilia Pérez's El Mal won Best Original Song while Challengers took home the award for Best Original Score.
Directing and animation
Brady Corbet and 'Flow' won in directing and animation
Brady Corbet from The Brutalist was awarded Best Director, beating Payal Kapadia, nominated for All We Imagine as Light.
The Best Animated Film award went to Flow.
In acting categories, Sebastian Stan won Best Male Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film for A Different Man, while Demi Moore was named the Best Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film for The Substance.
International recognition
'Emilia Pérez' also won in non-English and screenplay categories
Emilia Pérez maintained its winning streak by bagging the award for Best Non-English Language Film.
All We Imagine as Light also competed in this category.
The Best Screenplay award went to Peter Straughan for Conclave.
In the television acting categories, Colin Farrell from The Penguin and Jodie Foster from True Detective: Night Country were named the best male and female actors in a limited series, anthology series, or television film respectively.