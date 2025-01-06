What's the story

Payal Kapadia's critically acclaimed film, All We Imagine As Light, was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

However, it lost to Jacques Audiard's Emilia Pérez.

This is yet another year without an Indian film winning this prestigious category since Richard Attenborough's Gandhi in 1982.

Despite its international acclaim, Kapadia's film struggled domestically with a limited theatrical release and not being India's official submission for this year's Oscars.