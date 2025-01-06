'All We Imagine...' loses Golden Globe to 'Emilia Pérez'
What's the story
Payal Kapadia's critically acclaimed film, All We Imagine As Light, was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.
However, it lost to Jacques Audiard's Emilia Pérez.
This is yet another year without an Indian film winning this prestigious category since Richard Attenborough's Gandhi in 1982.
Despite its international acclaim, Kapadia's film struggled domestically with a limited theatrical release and not being India's official submission for this year's Oscars.
Tough race
'All We Imagine...' faced stiff competition at Golden Globes
The competition for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards was fierce.
All We Imagine As Light was up against films such as Emilia Pérez, The Girl With The Needle, I'm Still Here, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, and Vermiglio.
Despite not winning, the nomination itself is a significant achievement for Kapadia and her film.
International acclaim
'All We Imagine As Light' continues to receive global accolades
All We Imagine As Light has been a favorite in the global awards circuit.
The film is a co-production between France, India, Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Italy.
It stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Anand Sami, and Hridhu Haroon in pivotal roles.
Currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, it has been praised for its sensitive portrayal of working women in Mumbai.