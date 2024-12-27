Summarize Simplifying... In short "Mufasa: The Lion King" has roared its way to nearly ₹75cr in its first week, with the English version leading the earnings.

However, it still trails behind the 2019 live-action remake of "The Lion King" which earned ₹81.57cr in its opening week and ₹158.40cr over seven weeks.

What's the story Disney's prequel to the beloved classic, Mufasa: The Lion King, has taken the Indian box office by storm in its first week. The film collected a whopping ₹74.25cr, with both its English and Hindi versions contributing significantly, per Sacnilk. However, despite these impressive numbers, it still falls short of the opening collections of its 2019 predecessor, The Lion King.

On its seventh day, Mufasa: The Lion King added an estimated ₹7cr to its total earnings. The English version led with ₹2.5cr on Thursday, closely followed by the Hindi-dubbed version at ₹2.35cr. The Tamil and Telugu versions also made significant contributions of ₹1.35cr and ₹80L respectively, maintaining the film's momentum in regional markets. Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu voice Mufasa in the Hindi and Telugu versions, respectively.

Despite its solid start, Mufasa: The Lion King still lags behind the box office performance of the 2019 live-action remake of The Lion King. The former had earned ₹81.57cr in its opening week and went on to earn ₹158.40cr in India over seven weeks. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the English version's voice cast includes Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr., among others.