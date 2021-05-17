'The Underground Railroad' first impression: An unsettling take on slavery

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on May 17, 2021, 12:30 am

Amazon's 'The Underground Railroad' is haunting, poignant, hard-hitting

Heads up, this is not a series for the faint of heart. No, it's not scary, but it will give you sleepless nights thinking about the horrors of slavery. Based on the novel by Colson Whitehead of the same name, The Underground Railroad series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Here's our first impression of the series that released recently.

Introduction

A heartbreaking reality that will make you very uncomfortable

Director Barry Jenkins wastes no time in showing the atrocities faced by the Black community. While the series may remind some of 12 Years A Slave, it is much more hard-hitting. Sample this: A "casual" dinner among White people takes place, while a Black man is beaten mercilessly and set afire. That's when you realize the series is going to make you feel uneasy.

Journey

You will be left introspecting about life after watching this

The story is about Cora, a Black woman who runs away from a Georgia plantation. Her escape to the underground railroad is her path toward freedom. Throughout her journey to different American states, Cora comes across incidents that break her spirits. But she remains undeterred on her way to emancipation. She will make you question yourself about morality, classism, and privilege.

Cast

The acting is so good, you start feeling their pain

Starring Thuso Mbedu, Chase W Dillon, Aaron Pierre, and Joel Edgerton, among others, The Underground Railroad is a series purely driven by their acting skills. Sometimes, you feel their pain without them saying a word. The performances are a class apart and the awards may well be on their way. The 10-episode series has been receiving rave reviews for its direction and performances (deservedly).

Rating

A prized narrative on slavery, shouldn't be missed; gets 4/5

Tackling subjects like racism and abuse, the series leaves a lasting emotional impact on you. The direction is top-notch, performances are scarily realistic, and it paints an unabashed depiction of slavery. The Underground Railroad delivers the reality of Black suffering without any sugar coating. It might be a difficult watch for some, but it's not one to be missed. Verdict: 4 out of 5.