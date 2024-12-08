Summarize Simplifying... In short Director Nikkhil Advani expressed disappointment over the box office performance of 'Vedaa', but was thrilled by the unexpected success of the re-release of his debut film 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'.

He also addressed rumors of a fallout with director Milap Zaveri, dismissing them as misquotes.

Meanwhile, his historical drama 'Freedom at Midnight' received an overwhelming response and is set to return for a second season. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nikkhil Advani spoke about 'Freedom at Midnight' and 'Vedaa'

'Not what I expected...': Nikkhil Advani on 'Vedaa' failure

By Isha Sharma 01:34 pm Dec 08, 202401:34 pm

What's the story Acclaimed director Nikkhil Advani has had a busy year. His latest project, the show Freedom at Midnight, has been received well by audiences. However, on the other hand, his film Vedaa, starring John Abraham, failed to work at the box office. Advani recently spoke to Hindustan Times and reflected upon Vedaa's failure. Here's what he said.

Box office setback

Advani acknowledged 'Vedaa's box-office disappointment

Vedaa, which also starred Sharvari and Ashish Vidyarthi, didn't do as well as expected at the box office. Advani said, "It was not what I wanted or expected. But Sharvari got incredible love for Munjya and Vedaa, while John was finally taken seriously as an actor... [so] I feel very happy." Vedaa clashed with Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein on August 15.

Film re-release

Advani 'pleasantly surprised' by 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' re-release

Advani's debut directorial, Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), was re-released in theaters after 21 years. The director was ecstatic about the unexpected success of the re-release. He said, "What can I say? It's just incredible." "I was just one of the contributors to the film. Karan, [actors] Shah Rukh (Khan), Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan and (composers) Shankar Ehsaan Loy... so many people worked on that film. I am glad it still remains in people's hearts."

'Freedom at Midnight'

Overwhelming response to 'Freedom at Midnight'

Speaking about SonyLIV's historical drama Freedom at Midnight, the filmmaker remarked, "The response has been gratifying." "Friends, colleagues and people who otherwise watched it reached out to me. They send me messages like, 'My grandfather was there at the partition, or my father kept talking about it." The show will return for a second season soon.

Controversy clarification

Advani addressed rumors of a rift with Milap Zaveri

Advani also spoke about rumors of a fallout with Satyamev Jayate 2 director Milap Zaveri. Reports claimed that Zaveri felt abandoned by Advani, to which the latter said, "I haven't read those statements, but Milap did call me and clarified that he had been misquoted." Zaveri is known for films like Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, Mastizaade, and the upcoming Masti 4.