'Not what I expected...': Nikkhil Advani on 'Vedaa' failure
Acclaimed director Nikkhil Advani has had a busy year. His latest project, the show Freedom at Midnight, has been received well by audiences. However, on the other hand, his film Vedaa, starring John Abraham, failed to work at the box office. Advani recently spoke to Hindustan Times and reflected upon Vedaa's failure. Here's what he said.
Advani acknowledged 'Vedaa's box-office disappointment
Vedaa, which also starred Sharvari and Ashish Vidyarthi, didn't do as well as expected at the box office. Advani said, "It was not what I wanted or expected. But Sharvari got incredible love for Munjya and Vedaa, while John was finally taken seriously as an actor... [so] I feel very happy." Vedaa clashed with Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein on August 15.
Advani 'pleasantly surprised' by 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' re-release
Advani's debut directorial, Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), was re-released in theaters after 21 years. The director was ecstatic about the unexpected success of the re-release. He said, "What can I say? It's just incredible." "I was just one of the contributors to the film. Karan, [actors] Shah Rukh (Khan), Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan and (composers) Shankar Ehsaan Loy... so many people worked on that film. I am glad it still remains in people's hearts."
Overwhelming response to 'Freedom at Midnight'
Speaking about SonyLIV's historical drama Freedom at Midnight, the filmmaker remarked, "The response has been gratifying." "Friends, colleagues and people who otherwise watched it reached out to me. They send me messages like, 'My grandfather was there at the partition, or my father kept talking about it." The show will return for a second season soon.
Advani addressed rumors of a rift with Milap Zaveri
Advani also spoke about rumors of a fallout with Satyamev Jayate 2 director Milap Zaveri. Reports claimed that Zaveri felt abandoned by Advani, to which the latter said, "I haven't read those statements, but Milap did call me and clarified that he had been misquoted." Zaveri is known for films like Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, Mastizaade, and the upcoming Masti 4.