'The Miranda Brothers' trailer: Harshvardhan-Meezaan promise intense football drama
The upcoming sports drama, The Miranda Brothers, directed by Sanjay Gupta, has dropped its first trailer. The film stars actors Harshvardhan Rane and Meezaan Jaffery as aspiring football players named Julio and Regalo Miranda, respectively. The OTT release will premiere on JioCinema (Premium) on October 25.
'The Miranda Brothers' plot and cast details
The trailer of The Miranda Brothers, which JioCinema released on social media on Thursday, tells the story of two brothers brought together by football but separated by the circumstances of life. Their lives change forever after a tragic accident claims their mother's life. The film also stars Sanjay Suri, Rahul Dev, Manasi Joshi Roy, Jeniffer Piccinato, and Sahher Bambba in key roles.
Catch the trailer here
Gupta's confidence in Rane and Jaffery's performances
Gupta also expressed his confidence in the lead actors' performances. He said, "I'm confident Harsh and Meezaan's performances will leave a lasting impact." "For me, it's essential to break away from the usual casting patterns and invest in actors who bring something different to the table. The film is about brotherhood, vengeance, and grit, and these two are set to deliver something extraordinary."
'The Miranda Brothers' production and music details
The Miranda Brothers is produced by Gupta and Anuradha Gupta under their banner White Feather Films. The director has also written the film's script, while the dialogues have been penned by Milap Zaveri. The music for this sports drama has been credited to RD Burman, Tanishk Bagchi, Amaal Mallik, and Zain Desai.