Next Article

'Masti 4' is currently in the making

'Masti 4': Riteish Deshmukh-Vivek Oberoi-Aftab Shivdasani return after 8 years

By Aikantik Bag 02:18 pm Feb 29, 202402:18 pm

What's the story Get ready for a laughter riot as the much-anticipated fourth installment of the hit Masti franchise is officially in the works! Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani are all set to reunite on screen after eight long years. The trio took to Instagram to share the exciting news with their fans. Masti (2004), Grand Masti (2013), and Great Grand Masti (2016) make up the franchise.

Announcement

'Time to buckle up for the OG rollercoaster of laughs'

Shivdasani stated, "Time to buckle up for the OG rollercoaster of laughs! #Masti4 is going on floors soon, and we couldn't be more thrilled!" Helming the project is director Milap Zaveri, with Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria of Maruti International and A Jhunjhunwala and SK Ahluwalia of Waveband Productions backing it. Director Zaveri tweeted, "It's an honor and a privilege to direct #Masti4 20 years after the OG #Masti Thanks to Induji, Ashokji, Amar Jhunjhunwala, Shikha Ahluwalia my producers."

Twitter Post

Twitter Post