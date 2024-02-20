WPL 2024 kicks off on Friday

WPL 2024: Sidharth Malhotra-Kartik Aaryan to perform at opening ceremony

By Aikantik Bag 04:01 pm Feb 20, 202404:01 pm

What's the story Get ready for a night of glitz and glamor as Bollywood heartthrobs Sidharth Malhotra and Kartik Aaryan take center stage at the Women's Premier League (WPL) opening ceremony on Friday. The event will take place at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. WPL's social media handle shared the exciting news, stating, "Yeh Kingdom nahin, Ab Queendom Hai! (This ain't Kingdom, this is Queendom) Join @kartikaaryan as he fights for the Crown for his Queendom," and "@sidmalhotra joins the Crown for his Queendom."

Next Article

Match

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to lock horns in opener

Last year's WPL opener featured stunning performances by Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon, along with singer AP Dhillon. After the star-studded opening ceremony, the WPL 2024 tournament will kick off with a thrilling match between defending champions Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, and Delhi Capitals, captained by Meg Lanning.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post