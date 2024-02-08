Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's periodical drama 'Chhava'

Vicky Kaushal sustains injury filming 'Chhava' action sequence: Reports

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:24 pm Feb 08, 202402:24 pm

What's the story Films that run high on action also have the risk factor involved for the actors since they often injure themselves while filming. The latest among them is Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who has reportedly sustained an injury while filming a high-octane action scene for his upcoming movie Chhava. Fans became concerned after Kaushal was seen stepping out of his car wearing a sling on his left arm.

Next Article

Health update

The actor was advised to rest for a few weeks

According to reports, the actor has been advised to rest for a couple of weeks. While Kaushal is resting and taking good care of his arm, the shooting for Chhava, involving his scenes, has reportedly been put on hold. Kaushal will resume the shoot only after he has fully recovered. Chhava is set to hit cinema halls by the end of this year.

Details

It's a wrap for Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna, who co-stars with Kaushal in Chhava, recently shared on her Instagram Story that she has completed her portion of the film. She expressed her love for the cast, crew, story, costumes, sets, and dialogues, saying "It is all LOVE." In another Story, Mandanna praised Kaushal as "warm and kind" and a "gem," adding that her mother had asked her to convey her regards to him.

About 'Chhava'

Everything to know about the upcoming periodical drama

Chhava is an action-packed period film directed by Laxman Utekar. The highly anticipated project stars Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Mandanna as his wife, Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale. The movie also features the significant character of Aurangzeb. While not much has been disclosed about the rest of the cast, fans are eagerly awaiting details about this highly anticipated venture.

On the work front

More on Kaushal's past and upcoming projects

In addition to Chhava, Kaushal has several exciting projects in the pipeline. He was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki and will be starring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's recently announced film Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Per reports, an industry insider described Love & War as the biggest film of 2025, emphasizing its grand scale and the cast's commitment to the project.