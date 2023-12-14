Box office collection: 'Sam Bahadur' holds the fort with ease

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Sam Bahadur' holds the fort with ease

By Aikantik Bag 10:04 am Dec 14, 202310:04 am

'Sam Bahadur' box office collection

Vicky Kaushal is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors of the current generation. The actor has proved his mettle across genres and he is reaching newer heights with every film. His recent war biopic Sam Bahadur has been raking in quite well and is marching toward the Rs. 75 crore mark in India. It is currently experiencing good momentum on the commercial front.

2/3

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Meghna Gulzar directorial earned Rs. 2.15 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 63.3 crore in India. The film received mixed reviews but Kaushal's performance as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw has received praises. The cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Neeraj Kabi, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post