Box office collection: 'Animal' roars even after slight dip

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Animal' roars even after slight dip

By Aikantik Bag 10:03 am Dec 14, 202310:03 am

'Animal' box office collection

Ranbir Kapoor has cemented his position as a mass hero with the recently released crime drama Animal. The film has been in the buzz ever since its announcement and it has become an instant money spinner. After surpassing the Rs. 750 crore mark globally, the movie is more or less stable at the box office. Let's check the domestic collection!

2/3

Marching toward Rs. 500 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs. 10 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 467.84 crore in India. The film is holding the fort with ease and is gearing up for another lucrative weekend. The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Suresh Oberoi, among others. The project is bankrolled by T-Series.

3/3

Twitter Post