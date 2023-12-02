Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' craze leads to special early-morning, late-night shows

By Tanvi Gupta Dec 02, 2023

'Animal': Mumbai theaters add early-morning, midnight screenings!

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has set the box office ablaze with its intense gore and distinctive plot twists. Released on Friday, the movie's extraordinary success has resulted in a ticket shortage in several cities, prompting theaters in Mumbai, Surat, and Ahmedabad to schedule special screenings. The film's overwhelming demand has led to the addition of late-night and early-morning showtimes to meet the fervor of eager audiences.

Why does this story matter?

Animal boasts an impressive cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra. Released on Friday, the film clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. Rated "A" (adults only) by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Animal explores the complicated relationship between a father and a son. It has emerged as the preferred choice for moviegoers seeking an engaging weekend watch.

Mumbai theaters schedule new showtimes due to increase in demand

According to The Free Press Journal, in Mumbai, Maxus Cinemas in Bhayandar is offering 1:00am, 2:00am, and 5:30am shows, while PVR Oberoi Mall in Goregaon has a 12:30am screening. PVR Citi Mall Andheri has scheduled a 1:05am show, and Cinepolis: Magnet Mall, Bhandup, has a 1:15am show. Most of these shows will be available from Sunday (December 3). The film's success has led to these unconventional showtimes for eager fans.

Maratha Mandir adjusted 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' showtime for 'Animal'

With a runtime of three hours and 21 minutes, Animal is a lengthy film. As a result, the iconic Maratha Mandir cinema hall in Mumbai also made adjustments to their schedules. Renowned for running the classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge during its matinee show for years, Maratha Mandir even had to advance it due to the runtime of Animal, reported News18. Notably, this film marks Vanga's second Hindi venture after Kabir Singh (a remake of his Telugu film Arjun Reddy).

Kapoor's 'Animal' roared loudest at box office

Animal has made an impactful debut not just in India but also in North America, securing the title of the "highest-grossing Hindi film on day one" there, per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala. According to Sacnilk, the film amassed around Rs. 63.8cr nett on the opening day across all languages domestically. In India, the Hindi version alone contributed Rs. 54.75cr, overshadowing the collections of Sam Bahadur, which earned Rs. 6.25cr net on its first day.