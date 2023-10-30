Badshah questioned by Maharashtra Police over online betting app promotion

Both Badshah and Sanjay Dutt are under Mumbai Police's radar for connection to FairPlay app

Rapper Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, appeared before Maharashtra Police's Cyber Cell regarding the online betting app FairPlay on Monday. Viacom18 had lodged an FIR against Badshah and 40 other celebrities, including actor Sanjay Dutt, for purportedly endorsing the streaming of Indian Premier League (IPL) games on the gambling app. The FairPlay app is linked to the Mahadev app, which is currently being scrutinized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for money laundering.

Digital piracy case was filed against Badshah and others

The Maharashtra Cyber Police were recording Badshah's statement at the World Trade Centre building in Cuffe Parade on Monday, reported India Today. A digital piracy case has been registered against him, and more actors are expected to be summoned in connection with the case. Viacom18 holds the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) to broadcast IPL games, but they were being illegally streamed on FairPlay, resulting in the complaint.

FairPlay is a subsidiary of Mahadev betting app

FairPlay is a subsidiary of the Mahadev app, which is promoted by Ravi Uppal and Sourabh Chandrakar. The Mahadev app facilitated unlawful betting on various online games such as poker, chance games, card games, tennis, badminton, football, and cricket. It is allegedly operated from Dubai where betting is legal, but it's illegal in India. The ED has confiscated assets worth Rs. 417 crore concerning the Mahadev online betting case.

These celebrities have been under the radar

Top actors such as Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Shraddha Kapoor, have been summoned in relation to the Mahadev scam. Earlier this month, an ED source told News18, "Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned to understand the betting business transactions. His questioning is important to know his knowledge about the money sources he received."

Mahadev promoter's lavish wedding and attendance of celebrities under investigation

In February this year, Chandrakar tied the knot in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the promoters of the Mahadev app reportedly spent around Rs. 200 crore for the wedding ceremony. Several celebrities, including Suniel Shetty, Dutt, and Tiger Shroff, attended the extravagant event. The ED's statement dated September 15 mentioned that the wedding expenses were paid in cash.