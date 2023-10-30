Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur': Trailer coming on this date

Entertainment

By Namrata Ganguly 06:37 pm Oct 30, 202306:37 pm

Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Sam Bahadur' trailer release on November 7, say reports

Starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, the upcoming Bollywood film Sam Bahadur is one of the most-awaited and anticipated films of the year. Ever since its announcement in 2019 when Kaushal's first look as a uniformed military officer was revealed, fans have been eagerly waiting for its release. Now, we have news about its trailer release date. Check out the details below.

'Sam Bahadur' trailer launch details

The trailer of Sam Bahadur will be release next week, November 7 to be exact, as a source close to the makers informed Pinkvilla. And it will be unveiled by a "special guest." The source added that the team is "super excited" to share it with the audience. The trailer will allegedly be launched at an event at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi.

About the film 'Sam Bahadur'

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the biographical war drama film Sam Bahadur revolves around the life of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw portrayed by Kaushal. Manekshaw was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army at the time of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. He was also the first Indian army officer who was promoted to the rank of a field marshal.

Cast, crew of the film 'Sam Bahadur'

Sam Bahadur marks Kaushal and Gulzar's second collaboration after Raazi. "To Meghna, Ronnie, my brilliant co-actors, the incredible Team...to the Manekshaw Family, Indian Army, and the man, FM Sam HFJ Manekshaw, himself...Thank You," wrote Kaushal while announcing the film's wrap recently. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under RSVP Movies, it also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Neeraj Kabi, among others.

'Sam Bahadur' to clash with Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'

Kaushal's Sam Bahadur is scheduled to have a theatrical release on December 1 which is going to clash with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the action thriller film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri. Set against the backdrop of underworld and extreme bloodshed, the film centers on a troubled father-son relationship.