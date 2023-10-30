'Basic Instinct' to 'Casino': Sharon Stone's best performances

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Basic Instinct' to 'Casino': Sharon Stone's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly 06:23 pm Oct 30, 202306:23 pm

Hollywood actor Sharon Stone's best movies

Known for her powerful and edgy roles and being the '90s sex symbol, Sharon Stone saw success and fall within five years of her career. She received her first Oscar nomination in 1995 and after five years her journey came to a halt after she ruptured a vertebral artery that took years of recovery. Take a look at some of her best works.

2/6

'Total Recall' (1990)

Based on Philip K Dick's 1966 short story We Can Remember It for You Wholesale, Paul Verhoeven's sci-fi action film Total Recall stars Stone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ronny Cox, Michael Ironside, and Rachel Ticotin. Stone plays Lori Quaid, the seemingly loving wife of Schwarzenegger's character. Her portrayal of Lori's duplicitous nature adds a layer of intrigue and tension to the mind-bending narrative.

3/6

'Basic Instinct' (1992)

Stone delivered an iconic performance in Verhoeven's neo-noir erotic thriller film Basic Instinct. Portraying the enigmatic and seductive Catherine Tramell, a bisexual psychopath, Stone's portrayal continues to be celebrated as a pinnacle of sensuality and suspense in cinema. Her charisma, confidence, and portrayal of the character's complex psychology contributed significantly to the film's status as a classic in the thriller genre.

4/6

'Casino' (1995)

An adaptation of Nicholas Peggi's non-fiction book Casino: Love and Honor in Las Vegas, Martin Scorsese's 1995 epic crime film Casino stars Stone, Robert De Niro, Don Rickles, Joe Pesci, James Woods, and Kevin Pollak. Stone portrays remarkable depth and complexity as Ginger McKenna, a glamorous and troubled casino hustler. She earned an Academy Award nomination and widespread acclaim.

5/6

'The Quick and the Dead' (1995)

In Sam Raimi's 1995 revisionist Western film The Quick and the Dead, Stone portrays The Lady, a gunfighter on a quest for vengeance to avenge the death of her father. Stone's performance is a testament to her versatility, as she takes on a role that demands both strength and vulnerability. The film also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Russell Crowe, and Gene Hackman.

6/6

'The Muse' (1999)

Directed by and starring Albert Brooks, the 1999 comedy musical film The Muse co-stars Stone and Andie MacDowell. In this Golden Globe-nominated film, she takes on the role of Sarah Little, a whimsical and eccentric woman who inspires creativity in those around her. As she embodies the enigmatic muse for a Hollywood screenwriter (Brooks), Stone's charm and comedic timing shine.