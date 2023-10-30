Arnold Schwarzenegger's best movies per IMDb

'The Terminator' stars Arnold Schwarzenegger's best movies

Arnold Schwarzenegger had an unusually varied career that began with sports, transitioned to films, and later cut his teeth in politics. He's been winning in all. Beginning with winning several bodybuilding contests, Schwarzenegger was the new face of the sport and then forrayed into acting and became popular as The Terminator. We have got you his best Hollywood movies as per IMDb ratings.

'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)- 8.6/10

Schwarzenegger's performance in James Cameron's 1991 sci-fi film Terminator 2: Judgment Day is iconic and unforgettable. Reprising his role as the T-800 Terminator after the 1984 film The Terminator, Schwarzenegger delivers a masterful blend of stoic determination and subtle humor. His portrayal of the cyborg protector is both menacing and endearing as he evolves from a relentless killing machine to a guardian of humanity.

'The Terminator' (1984)- 8.1/10

While Schwarzenegger's performance in the 1984 film was a defining moment in his career and the sci-fi genre, The Terminator film franchise established Cameron as a major filmmaker in Hollywood. As the ruthless, emotionless cyborg assassin sent back in time, Schwarzenegger's portrayal is chillingly effective. His imposing presence and iconic catchphrases like "I'll be back" have etched the character into our hearts forever.

'Predator' (1987)- 7.8/10

In John McTiernan's 1987 sci-fi Predator franchise, Schwarzenegger delivers a powerhouse performance as Major Alan "Dutch" Schaefer, a military leader facing a lethal extraterrestrial adversary in the jungle, in the first in the franchise, Predator. With a thrilling combination of toughness and determination, Schwarzenegger shines as he leads a team of elite soldiers against the cunning technologically advanced alien creature.

'Total Recall' (1990)- 7.5/10

When it comes to sci-fi and action genres, Schwarzenegger just owns them. Based on Philip K Dick's short story We Can Remember It for You Wholesale, Paul Verhoeven's 1990 sci-fi film Total Recall stars Schwarzenegger as Douglas Quaid who navigates a complex narrative that blurs reality and illusion. He perfectly balances action heroism and vulnerability and creates a relatable character in a futuristic world.

'True Lies' (1994)- 7.3/10

The 1994 action comedy film True Lies is yet another gem from the director-actor duo, Cameron and Schwarzenegger. His performance is a blend of action-hero charisma and comedic talent. Schwarzenegger plays Harry Tasker, a seemingly mild-mannered computer salesman who is, in fact, a top-secret spy. His portrayal is both convincing and humorous as he navigates the complexities of espionage and family life.