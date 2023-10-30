Malayalam actor Renjusha Menon found dead at her Thiruvananthapuram home

By Namrata Ganguly

Renjusha Menon is no more

Malayalam actor Renjusha Menon was found dead at her flat in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday (October 30). She was 35. Though it has been presumed to be suicide since she was found hanging, reports suggest that authorities are currently investigating the actor's death. Menon is survived by her husband Manoj Sreelakam, who is also an actor, and her parents. Condolences have started pouring in.

Menon's husband found her

In his statement to the police, Sreelakam said that he left for shooting in the morning. He further said that he tried reaching out to Menon through calls from the shooting location and rushed home when she didn't respond. He described vivid details of how he reached and found her hanging from the ceiling fan and lowered her body.

Know about Menon's television career

Hailing from Kochi, Menon began her career as a television anchor on the celebrity reality show Nakshatradeepangal before she stepped into the television industry as an actor. She made her debut on screen with the television daily soap Sthree and since then there was no looking back. She appeared in several television serials including Magalude Amma and Bombay March, among others.

Menon had transitioned to the big screen as well

Following a successful stint on numerous television daily soaps, she had made a swift transition to movies. She appeared on the big screen in titles including Kaaryasthan, City of God, Marykkundoru Kunjaadu, Nizhalattam, Thalappav, Lizammayude Veedu, and Vadhyar, among others. Her husband, who also worked as a creative director, worked on popular serials including Alippazham, Aksharthettu, and Mrs. Hitler, among others.

Please seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, please get in touch with AASRA for suicide prevention counseling by ringing 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation can also be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation also has trained counselors; its contact number is +91-9999666555.