Best Hollywood movies about the Holocaust

By Namrata Ganguly 04:38 pm Oct 30, 202304:38 pm

Must-watch Hollywood movies on the Holocaust

Hollywood has long been a medium for storytelling that delves into the darkest chapters of history, and few periods are as haunting and poignant as the Holocaust. The cinematic portrayal of the Holocaust has served as a powerful means of bearing witness, educating, and memorializing the profound atrocities of that time. Below are some of the best films depicting that time.

'The Zookeeper's Wife' (2017)

Niki Caro's The Zookeeper's Wife is a moving World War II drama based on the true story of Antonina and Jan Żabiński. Set in Nazi-occupied Warsaw, it explores their courageous efforts to save hundreds of Jews by hiding them in their zoo. Jessica Chastain delivers a powerful performance, bringing to life the emotional complexity of a woman's unwavering dedication to compassion and resistance.

'Son of Saul' (2015)

Directed by László Nemes, the 2015 Hungarian historical drama film Son of Saul is a haunting and visceral masterpiece set in Auschwitz during the Holocaust. The film follows Saul, a Sonderkommando tasked with disposing of victims' bodies. It gives a glimpse into the horror of the concentration camp through his relentless pursuit to give a young boy a proper burial.

'Life Is Beautiful' (1997)

Directed by and starring Roberto Benigni, Life is Beautiful is a deeply moving tragicomedy set against the backdrop of the Holocaust. It tells the story of a father's unwavering love for his son and his extraordinary efforts to shield the boy from the horrors of a concentration camp. Through humor and imagination, the film explores the power of hope and the enduring human spirit.

'Europa Europa' (1990)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland, Europa Europa is a riveting and harrowing historical war drama based on the true story of Solomon Perel. It follows Solomon, a Jewish boy who disguises his identity to survive in Nazi-occupied Europe during World War II. Through a series of remarkable twists and turns, Solomon navigates a perilous path, highlighting the resilience and ambiguity of wartime survival.

'The Diary of Anne Frank' (1959)

As the title suggests, George Stevens's 1959 timeless and poignant film is based on the iconic diary of Anne Frank. Set during the Holocaust, it chronicles Anne's life in hiding with her family in a concealed Amsterdam attic. It portrays the resilience, hope, and humanity of the Franks as they grapple with the horrors of war, offering a haunting insight into their extraordinary story.