By Namrata Ganguly 01:49 pm Oct 20, 2023

Amazon Prime Video documentaries you shouldn't miss

From exploring the depths of human nature to shedding light on pressing social issues and providing unique glimpses into our world's most fascinating corners, documentaries cover a wide spectrum of topics. We have got you a carefully curated list of some of the best documentaries on Amazon Prime Video that offer a window into the real stories, challenges, and triumphs that shape our world.

'Sriracha' (2013)

Sriracha is a spicy and flavorful documentary that delves into the world of the beloved hot sauce. Directed by Griffin Hammond, it explores the origins of Sriracha, the iconic rooster-emblazoned bottle, and its cultural impact. Through interviews with the creator, David Tran, and its passionate fans, Sriracha provides a fascinating and mouthwatering look at how a humble sauce became a global sensation.

'Meru' (2015)

Meru is a heart-pounding documentary that chronicles the harrowing journey of three elite climbers—Conrad Anker, Jimmy Chin, and Renan Ozturk—as they attempt to conquer the infamous Shark's Fin peak of the Himalayas. The film offers a gripping and emotional account of their physical and mental challenges, showcasing their incredible resilience and determination in the face of near-impossible odds.

'Unseen' (2016)

Unseen unravels the disturbing story of serial killer Anthony Sowell and his gruesome crimes in Cleveland, Ohio. Directed by Laura Paglin, it explores the failures of law enforcement and the lasting impact on the victims' families. Through interviews and emotional accounts, the documentary sheds light on a dark chapter in the city's history while highlighting the resilience of survivors seeking justice.

'I Am Not Your Negro' (2016)

Raoul Peck's I Am Not Your Negro is both a tribute to the eloquent writer and activist James Baldwin and a searing examination of race in America. The film weaves together Baldwin's unfinished manuscript with archival footage and Samuel L Jackson's narration. It provides a timely and compelling exploration of the legacy of racial discrimination and civil rights in the United States.

'One Child Nation' (2019)

One Child Nation, directed by Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang, delves into China's controversial one-child policy. It offers a deeply personal perspective as Wang, herself a mother, explores the policy's profound impact on Chinese families and society. It exposes the chilling reality of forced sterilizations and abandoned children, provoking important questions about ethics, human rights, and the enduring consequences of government-imposed family planning.