Top 5 Hollywood writers of all time

By Namrata Ganguly Oct 12, 2023

Writers who have been ruling Hollywood

Writers are undeniably the backbone of Hollywood and they have been fighting for fair pay for the last few months. Nearly three months after the Hollywood strike began, the Hollywood writers finally approved a new contract agreement and ended the strike. While they have been the center of conversation in Hollywood, we got you a list of the all-time top five writers below.

Billy Wilders

With three Oscars for writing, Billy Wilder is undeniably one of Hollywood's greatest writers, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. With unparalleled wit, humor, and storytelling finesse, the late Australian-born filmmaker penned several classic Hollywood films like Some Like It Hot and Sunset Boulevard. In his more than five-decade-long career, Wilder showcased his ability to craft sharp, memorable dialogue and compelling narratives.

Woody Allen

Known for his distinctive style and prolific career, Woody Allen has left an indelible mark on both the art of storytelling and the comedy genre. One of the most influential filmmakers in the history of cinema, the 87-year-old filmmaker and writer's work is marked by witty humor, neurotic characters, and a deep exploration of human relationships. He has won three Oscars for his writing.

Charlie Kaufman

Charlie Kaufman is celebrated for his unconventional storytelling and thought-provoking narratives. With films like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004), Being John Malkovich (1999), and I'm Thinking of Ending Things (2020), he has pushed the boundaries of cinema, delving into the human psyche and exploring existential themes. The 64-year-old writer and filmmaker won an Oscar for writing Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Aaron Sorkin

Aaron Sorkin stands out as one of Hollywood's top writers, renowned for his distinctive style characterized by rapid-fire dialogue and sharp wit. His works such as The Social Network and The West Wing have consistently showcased his talent for political and social commentary. Often rooted in real-life events, the 62-year-old writer and filmmaker's compelling characters and riveting narratives got him an Oscar.

Quentin Tarantino

Known for his audacious storytelling and unique cinematic vision, Quentin Tarantino is unequivocally one of Hollywood's top creators. With groundbreaking films like Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill, the Oscar-winning writer has redefined genres and narrative structures. Tarantino's mastery of dialogue, unforgettable characters, and knack for blending violence with dark humor cemented his status as a true maverick and influential figure in Hollywood.