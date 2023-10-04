'Fifty Shades' series to 'Suspiria': Dakota Johnson's best performances

'Fifty Shades' series to 'Suspiria': Dakota Johnson's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly

'Fifty Shades of Grey' actor Dakota Johnson's best movies

The immense popularity that came with the erotic Fifty Shades trilogy often overshadows Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson's intriguing filmography. Though she has mostly been offered one-dimensional roles of serving as an object of desire for meatier male counterparts throughout her career, Johnson has made sure to squeeze the last drop out of them. Take a look at some of her best performances.

'Fifty Shades' film series (2015, 2017, 2018)

Based on EL James's Fifty Shades book trilogy, the British-American film trilogy series stars Johnson and Jamie Dornan in the lead as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey, respectively. Johnson's portrayal of Steele in the film series showcased a transformation from a shy, inexperienced young woman to a confident, assertive partner in a complex romantic relationship exploring her BDSM desires.

'A Bigger Splash' (2015)

Johnson delivers yet another enigmatic and seductive presence as Penelope Lanier in Luca Guadagnino-directed 2015 psychological drama film A Bigger Splash inspired by Alain Page's story of the same name. Johnson's ability to convey complex emotions through subtle expressions and gestures adds depth to her characters. Her portrayal exudes an attractive mix of innocence and sensuality, creating an intriguing tension on screen.

'Bad Times at the El Royale' (2018)

Johnson shines as Emily Summerspring, a mysterious and unpredictable character in Bad Times at the El Royale written, directed, and produced by Drew Goddard. Her portrayal contributes to the overall tension and intrigue of this thrilling neo-noir mystery. Set in 1969, it follows four strangers checking in at the El Royale Hotel and the mysteries that unfold surrounding them.

'Suspiria' (2018)

Inspired by Dario Argento's 1977 namesake Italian film, the supernatural horror film Suspiria directed by Luca Guadagnino stars Johnson as Susie Bannion, a young dancer who becomes embroiled in a dark and supernatural world. Johnson's portrayal is hauntingly intense, showcasing her commitment to the character's physicality and emotional turmoil. It follows Bannian who joins a dance studio whose director is accused of witchcraft.

'The Lost Daughter' (2021)

Starring Olivia Colman and Johnson, the 2021 psychological drama film The Lost Daughter, based on Elena Ferrante's namesake novel, marks Maggie Gyllenhaal's feature directorial debut. Johnson delivers a powerful and nuanced performance as Nina, a young woman grappling with the complexities of motherhood and identity. As Nina's daughter goes missing momentarily, she captures Nina's inner turmoil and emotional depth with incredible precision.